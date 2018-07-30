Morning NCW Fire Update – Monday July 30

Several homes on the south shore of Lake Chelan were evacuated yesterday and at least one waterfront home was destroyed from a fire that started around 5:30 p.m. Most of the damage was on the lakeside of South Lakeshore Drive.

The 25 Mile Creek Fire immediately went to 2nd Alarm, followed by upgrades to 3rd Alarm and then 4th Alarm, drawing firefighting agencies from Chelan, Douglas and Okanogan Counties. DNR responded using two helicopters with water bucket drops and a DC 10 Tanker from Moses Lake made two retardant drops.

Together with firefighters on the ground, they were able to keep the fire from spreading uphill. All residents and visitors were evacuated from 25 Mile Creek State Park, including campers. The American Red Cross opened an evacuation shelter for evacuees at Chelan High School.

Not long after the initial attack, Fire command requested help from the Type II Incident Management Team staged at the Chelan Community Gym that is managing the Beebe Bridge Fire. They immediately diverted 3 Wildland Fire Strike Teams to assist. Collectively firefighters are gaining the upper hand on the fire but it is not out nor contained at this time. The cause of this fire is unknown at this time but it is believed to have originated near a dumpsite adjacent to 25 Mile Creek State Park.

Smoke is also visible from behind Slide Ridge, but is not associated with the South Lakeshore Fire. That smoke is from a separate lightning strike fire burning near Mad River up the Entiat Drainage. Smoke from a wildfire near Winthrop is also spilling over into the Chelan Valley.

The Beebe Bridge Fire in Douglas County is not contained but it is controlled. Mop up efforts have begun.

The fire has burned 1,842 acres, is 87 percent contained and has 260 personnel currently. Air resources are being used as needed. Boaters are asked to remain clear of the area used by the planes and helicopters for dipping water. SR97 is now open in both directions. All evacuation notices were downgraded to Level 1 and the evacuation shelter in Orondo has closed.

The lightning storm which swept over the area this weekend started 22 fires in the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest, most of which have been kept small in size, most are less than a half-acre.

A 250-acre wildfire called the Cougar Creek Fire is burning in the Mad River area up the Entiat Valley. The Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest closed the Upper Mad River Train system, popular to motorcyclists, and also Tommy Creek Trail. Forest Service personnel are traveling these trails advising recreationists to leave the area due to the proximity of the wildfire. Forest visitors are urged to stay off the roads in this area. The Cougar Creek Fire is burning in heavy timber, snags, and logs in steep inaccessible terrain. An Incident Management Team has been ordered to manage firefighting efforts on this difficult to access fire.

An active 125-acre wildfire is burning in heavy timber in an inaccessible area of the Methow Valley Ranger District about 13 miles west of Mazama. Smokejumpers, a 20-person crew, a large helicopter dropping water, and an airtanker dropping retardant are currently assigned to the fire.

Six trails have been closed to public access. In addition to the trail closures, Lone Fir Campground, Washington Pass Overlook, and Road #400 which accesses Cutthroat Lake Trailhead, are also closed.

Fire crews also jumped on a small fire on the south side of Icicle Creek overnight Saturday. The fire was reported about 4 p.m. Saturday near the guard station along Chatter Creek. No homes or structures are being threatened. Four repellers were fighting the fire Saturday evening. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The Wenatchee Valley Humane Society says anyone evacuated from a fire in the Greater Wenatchee Area can board their pet at the shelter on south Wenatchee Ave.

Photo: Cougar Creek Fire, Lake Wenatchee Fire & Rescue, taken from Station 93 in Plain Sunday at 7 p.m.