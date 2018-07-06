Little Camas Fire Update

The Little Camas Fire has grown to about 400 acres in size since it started yesterday afternoon, burning in logging slash near mission creek above Cashmere. Eric Waters is the PIO for the type three incident management team that assumed control of the fire.

270 firefighters are on the ground with four dozers. Some adjacent homes and the Camas Meadows Bible Camp are under level one evacuation notice, meaning be alert. No structures are threatened and no major road closures are in effect at this time. Firefighters will be moving equipment and personnel throughout the area to fight the fire. The Public is being asked to use extra caution when travelling around Cashmere and HWY 97. The cause of the fire in undetermined.