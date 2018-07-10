Little Camas Fire Update – Tuesday, July 10

The Little Camas Fire is now 52 percent contained at 317 acres. It’s burning in steep, rugged terrain up Camas Creek near Blewett Pass, making the attack by ground crews difficult. The 440 firefighters, along with engines and bulldozers, have three helicopters assisting them. The Camas Meadows Bible Camp and three adjacent homes are currently under a level 1 evacuation notice. Due to fire activity in the area, several trails in the Red Hill and Tronsen Ridge areas are closed.

Fire officials said they’ve seen minimal creeping and smoldering, with some scattered pockets of activity across the fire area, but overall limited surface fire spread. It’s burning mostly on Weyerhauser land, so a mixture of conifers, slash and felled trees, as well as open timber stands with brush and grass.

Today crews will mop up and secure the perimeter of fire and construct contingency line to the east along the property boundary. Humidity is expected to keep fire behavior smoldering, with limited active surface fire spread, though a combination of wind and the steep slopes could produce active fire spread. The weather will continue to be warm and dry over the next 24 hours, with winds through afternoon.

Firefighters continue moving equipment and personnel throughout the area to fight the fire. The public is asked to use extra caution when traveling around Cashmere, Dryden and Highway 97.

Photos: Wash. State Dept. of Natural Resources