Little Camas Fire Update – 8 a.m. Monday, July 9

Fire crews made progress on the Little Camas Fire burning near Mission Creek above Peshastin/Dryden. It’s now 34 percent contained at 324 acres. A Northwest Type 2 Incident Management Team 7 led by Incident Commander Eric Knerr assumed command of the Little Camas Fire yesterday.

Over the weekend, firefighters has favorable weather, allowing them to minimize acres burned and impacts to commercial timber and sensitive plant habitat. Type 1 hot shot crews built fire line directly against the northern and southern edges of the fire. Smoke has been minimal over the past couple of days and is anticipated to remain light today.

Today, weather is again expected to become unfavorable with higher temperatures and lower relative humidity. In the afternoon, another dry cold front accompanied by gusty winds is also expected to pass through the fire area.

Steep rugged terrain, heavy concentration of fuels, and rolling materials continue to challenge the efforts of firefighters to suppress the fire. Lack of road access on portions of the fire also present challenges to the fire suppression effort. Aerial resources, including three helicopters, support the ground crews as needed with helicopter water bucket drops and retardant drops.

Last night, crews patrolled the fire and were successful containing some burning roll-out material on the eastern portion of the fire. The current size of the fire is estimated at 324 acres and is 34% contained, with 442 personnel assigned to the fire.

The Camas Meadows Bible Camp and three adjacent homes remain under a level 1 evacuation notice. Due to fire activity in the area, Forest Service Trail Red Hill #1223 and Tronsen Ridge Trail #1204 from Ruby Creek Trail to the 5 Miles Road junction are closed to public access. The remainder of the area is open.

