Lightning Causes Nearly 30 Fires On Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest

This weekend nearly 30 fires were reported on the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest – 24 of them were caused by lighting.

Marcus Bellissimo reports an Incident Management Team took over managing firefighting efforts on the Cougar Creek Fire this morning. The fire is estimated at 250 acres, burning in heavy timber, snags, and logs in steep inaccessible terrain in the Mad River up the Entiat Valley. The Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest closed the Upper Mad River Trail system. Forest visitors are urged to stay off the roads in this area.

The Cutthroat Fire, originally estimated at 125 acres, has been downsized to 25 acres. The wildfire is burning in heavy timber in an inaccessible area of the Methow Valley Ranger District about 13 miles west of Mazama. Smokejumpers, a 20-person crew, a large helicopter dropping water, and an airtanker dropping retardant are currently assigned to the Cutthroat Fire.

Photo: Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest