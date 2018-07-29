Level 3 Evacuations From Fire Near 25 Mile Creek State Park on Lake Chelan

A wildfire started near 25 mile Creek along the south shore of Lake Chelan. Fire is reported to be about 300 feet by 100 feet, burning in dry brush and grass. Fire resources from Chelan Fire & Rescue and CWICC (Central Washington Incident Command Center) are responding. There are variable winds reported in the area.

Evacuation levels as of 7:30 p.m. Sunday, July 29:

Level 3, Get out now: Milepost 9.5 to the West, including Hale Rd and Shady Pass. Includes 25 Mile State Park. Roadblock MP 9 on S Lakeshore. Officials say the fire has crossed the road over to the lake side..

Shady Pass also at Level 1. Road closed 1 mile south of Hale Road. Please stay away from the area.

Snowberry Campground being notified of the fire.