Level 3 Evacuations For Homes Near Brush Fire By Beebe Bridge

Highway 2/97 is closed from Beebe Bridge to Orondo while firefighters attack a brush fire. Level 3 evacuation notices (get out now) have been issued for residents of and around the Chelan Hills neighborhood. Five airplanes, local fire districts, the state Department of Natural Resources and the Bureau of Land Management have responded to the fire. The fire is estimated at 100 acres. Traffic is being diverted from Orondo to Highway 2 toward Waterville.