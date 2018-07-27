Beebe Fire Now At 300-400 Acres

Highway 2/97 is closed from Beebe Bridge to Orondo while firefighters attack a brush fire. Level 3 evacuation notices (get out now) have been issued for residents of and around the Chelan Hills neighborhood. Five airplanes, three helicopters, local fire districts, the state Department of Natural Resources and the Bureau of Land Management are on scene. The fire is estimated at 300-400 acres. Traffic is being diverted from Orondo to Highway 2 toward Waterville.

SR 172 is closed in both directions from Milepost 25, approximately 3 miles east of Mansfield, to milepost 35 at the junction of SR 172 and SR 17 due to fire activity. There is currently no detour available and no estimated time for reopening.