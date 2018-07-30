KOHO Five @ 5:00 – Monday, July 30, 2018

Marcus Bellissimo wraps up today’s top news stories in your KOHO Five @ 5, including the latest with fires in North Central Washington.

Several homes on the south shore of Lake Chelan were evacuated yesterday and at least one waterfront home was destroyed from a fire that started around 5:30 p.m. Most of the damage was on the lakeside of South Lakeshore Drive. The 25 Mile Creek Fire went to 4 alarms, drawing firefighting agencies from Chelan, Douglas and Okanogan Counties. DNR responded using two helicopters with water bucket drops and a DC 10 Tanker from Moses Lake made two retardant drops. Together with firefighters on the ground, they were able to keep the fire from spreading uphill.

The Beebe Bridge Fire in Douglas County is not contained but it is controlled. Mop up efforts have begun. The fire has burned 1,842 acres, is 87 percent contained and has 260 personnel currently. Air resources are being used as needed. Boaters are asked to remain clear of the area used by the planes and helicopters for dipping water. SR97 is now open in both directions. All evacuation notices were downgraded to Level 1 and the evacuation shelter in Orondo has closed.

A 250-acre wildfire is burning in the Mad River up the Entiat Valley. The Cougar Creek Fire is burning in heavy timber, snags, and logs in steep inaccessible terrain. An Incident Management Team will take over firefighting efforts tomorrow morning.

A fire originally estimated at 125 acres had been downsized to 25 acres. The Cutthroat Fire is burning in heavy timber in an inaccessible area of the Methow Valley Ranger District about 13 miles west of Mazama. Smokejumpers, a 20-person crew, a large helicopter dropping water, and an airtanker dropping retardant are currently assigned to the fire.

Fire crews also jumped on a small fire on the south side of Icicle Creek overnight Saturday. The fire was reported about 4 p.m. Saturday near the guard station along Chatter Creek. No homes or structures are being threatened. Four repellers were fighting the fire Saturday evening. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Marcus Bellissimo wraps up today’s top news stories in your KOHO Five @ 5.