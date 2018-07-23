‘Iconic Landmark’ Ohme Gardens Gets New Director – A Chat With Nena Howell

Ohme Gardens – a nine-acre wooded garden – was built in 1929 and operated privately by the Ohme family for over 60 years. The Gardens are now under the stewardship of Chelan County, which has been looking for a new director after the retirement of Mike Short.

They found that person in Nena Howell. She officially took over the reins as Executive Director July 2.

The selection follows a regional search for a replacement for Short. Short has run Ohme Gardens on the hillsides north of Wenatchee for 24 years.

Howell told KOHO’s Dan Langager on the KOHO Morning Show she wants to bring the gardens into the 21st century and is asking for the public to help decide what’s next for what she called “an iconic landmark” of the Wenatchee Valley.

Learn more about Ohme and check out upcoming events at OhmeGardens.com.

Nena Howell with Chelan County Commissioners (L to R) Doug England, Kevin Overbay and Keith Goehner.