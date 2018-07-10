GWATA Taking Nominations Til Friday For 2018 Innovator Awards
Do you know an innovative entrepreneur or business in North Central Washington? GWATA, the Greater Wenatchee Area Technology Alliance, is looking for 2018 Innovator Award Nominations. You can help recognize and honor local innovators for their 18th Annual Innovator Awards Luncheon.
GWATA’s Executive Director Jenny Rojanasthien told KOHO they are seeking nominations for five award categories are:
- Entrepreneur of the Year
- Innovative Tech Business of the Year
- STEM Educator of the Year
- Future Technology Leader (K-12 Student)
- Problem Solving Innovator (College Student)
The nomination deadline is this Friday, July 13. Submit at GWATA.org.