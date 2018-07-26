Girl Struck, Killed By Passing Car While Biking Along Icicle Road

A nine-year-old girl in Leavenworth died after being struck by a car yesterday at 6:30 p.m. on Icicle Road near the intersection with Prowell Street.

A Chelan County Deputy says the girl was struck by a passing vehicle. The deputy was responding to a different non-emergency call and witnessed the collision and immediately requested medical aid and additional Deputies.

The Deputy then began life saving measures until relieved by responding medical aid units. Attempts to revive the child were unsuccessful.

An investigation was conducted last night and continues today with help from the Washington State Patrol. The driver, a Monroe woman, did not show any signs of impairment.