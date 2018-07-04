Fire Update Wed. July 4 – Trinidad Over 500 Acres, Entiat Nearing Containment

A brush fire about 500 acres in size is burning near Crescent Bar in the Baird Springs area near Trinidad hill. The Grant County Sheriff’s Office says the fire started yesterday afternoon near Trinidad and quickly grew to 500 acres, threatening homes, crops, range land and orchards. Last night, authorities lowered evacuation levels for homes above Crescent Bar from Level 3 (evacuate immediately) to Level 1 (be aware of fire). The Washington State Patrol closed Highway 28 at Trinidad temporarily in both directions yesterday afternoon. The highway was back open before 7 p.m. The fire is burning west – or above – Highway 28. Fire crews from Grant, Douglas and Chelan counties immediately responded, but state resources are arriving as well. Mobilization specialists from the Fire Protection Bureau have ordered one Wildland Strike Team. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Firefighters are making good progress on the Stormy Creek Fire burning in forest land above Entiat. The fire is still listed at 80 acres but now at 50 percent containment. It started Sunday afternoon about 17 miles up Entiat River Road. About 140 firefighters are working to contained the fire, coming from local fire districts – Entiat, Orondo, Chelan and Manson, as well as the US Forest Service, DNR, and the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office. Air assets, helicopters and fixed winged airplanes, were used Monday remain on-hand for fire suppression efforts. Strategic placement of line construction to separate the fire from adjacent fuels is almost complete. The crews will continue to work their way inward making sure that there are no hot spots. The fire originated near a residence, one mile from the main road in a sparsely populated area that has no cell coverage. The cause is undetermined.

Chelan County officials have increased fire danger restrictions to “High.” Public Works crews started yesterday putting up signs on county roadways indicating the fire danger level has been raised from moderate to high. The high restrictions are meant to help reduce the occurrence of fires that may be caused by recreational, residential, commercial and other activities. Signs are posted throughout the county with the restrictions. Area activity and road travel restrictions include: No motor vehicles off the road, No fireworks, No outdoor fires, Restricted open flame devices. Restriction levels that may be applied to a fire hazard area in Chelan County are: moderate, high, very high and extreme. So far this year, DNR firefighters have responded to 470 wildfires, including fires over the last week near Trinidad, Entiat and Yakima.