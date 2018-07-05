Fire Update Thurs., July 5 – Baird Springs Fire Fully Contained

According to the Grant County Sheriff’s Office, the Baird Springs Fire, just northwest of Quincy, is now 100 percent contained. Fire crews are mopping up and state mobilization resources left yesterday.

The fire started Tuesday afternoon and quickly grew to more than 500 acres, burning grass, sage and standing wheat. Washington State Patrol authorized mobilization of state firefighting resources later that day. Evacuations notices were cancelled and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Kyle Foreman with the Grant County Sheriff’s office said the Central Washington Interagency Communications Center, which coordinates state and federal resources for large wildfires in the region, was a big help in getting the fire under control quickly.

More progress made on containing the Stormy Creek Fire burning 17 miles above Entiat in forest land. Night crews patrolled and monitored the fire’s activity with two engines. It’s now listed at 85 acres and more than 50 percent contained.

The terrain is steep and rocky, making the work challenging. The fire’s footprint is in the 1994 Tyee Fire with its debris, snags and downed trees.

About 140 firefighters work two shifts, mopping up from the outside perimeter inward. The fire’s perimeter has remained relatively unchanged the last few days. The Forest Service says they expect containment figures to go up significantly today. Baring any new developments, the Team will begin letting crews return home.

All residences are now at a Level 1 and no road closures are in place. But the Forest officials are asking drivers to use caution on the Entiat River Road due to the presence of firefighting apparatus and personnel. The Forest is open for recreation.