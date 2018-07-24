Community Foundation of NCW Awards Wenatchee Valley Humane Society $50,000 Endowment Grant

The Community Foundation of North Central Washington chose the Wenatchee Valley Humane Society for its $50,000 Endowment Grant. The grant provides the recipient with an annual stream of income through a permanent fund at the foundation.

Out of eighteen applicants, four finalists were chosen to give presentations to the Endowment Grant Committee. The other three finalists were Methow Recycles, Women’s Resource Center, and Upper Valley MEND.

The next opportunity for the Endowment Grant opens February 1, 2020.

Joining Dan Langager on the KOHO Morning Show today is Beth Stipe, the Foundation’s Executive Director, and Dawn Davies, the Humane Society’s Executive Director.