City of Leavenworth Exploring Residential Garbage Contract With Waste Management

Leavenworth Mayor Cheri Farivar joins Dan Langager on the KOHO Morning Show to talk about a study getting underway into Waste Management taking over residential garbage services in the city. Farivar said Waste Management already does recycling services and even with a new contract, the city would continue doing commercial garbage downtown.

Last night the city council approved the annexation of three acres near Pine St. for housing and okayed a sewer expansion near County Shop Road for Icicle Brewing’s new brewing facility.

Farivar said long-time city planner Nathan Pate is leaving the city and the search is getting underway for his replacement.