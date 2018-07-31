Chelan Hills, 25 Mile Creek Fires Near Lake Chelan Now Fully Contained

KOHO’s Chelan Correspondent Jay Witherbee sat down with Chelan Fire Chief Tim Lemon for a recap on the firefighting efforts on both the Chelan Hills and 25 Mile Creek Fires that started Friday and Sunday, respectively, near Lake Chelan.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) authorized the use of federal funds to help with firefighting costs for the Chelan Hills Fire burning in Douglas County. The fire started Friday and has burned nearly 1,900 acres. The Chelan Hills Fire was threatening homes, local infrastructure, environmental resources and facilities in and around the communities of Chelan Hills and McNeil Canyon. Mandatory evacuations were issued, but have since been lifted. The fire is now almost 100 percent contained. Crews are patrolling and mopping up as needed.

Resources were transferred Sunday to the 25 Mile Creek Fire on the South Shore of Lake Chelan. That fire is now fully contained.

Chelan Fire Chief Tim Lemon said two garages burned down and there was some structure damage to a few outbuildings. Lemon said air resources made a big difference in getting in front of the fire, but winds died down yesterday as well. He said mop-up is underway and the local firefighters are working with state crews to take down snags.

Photo: Wash. State Dept. of Natural Resources