Chelan County Jail Director Lutz Resigns, Interim In Place While Commissioners Find Next Director
Chelan County Commissioner Kevin Overbay joins Dan Langager on the KOHO Morning Show to talk about the search for a new jail director after last week’s resignation of long-time Chelan County Jail Director Kurt Lutz. They asked former Chelan PUD security director Bill Larsen to serve as interim director.
Ohme Gardens just got a new director – Nina Howell.
Overbay also talks transportation projects in the county, from Mission Ridge Road to Chumstick Highway.