Chelan County Commissioners, 12th Dist. State Reps. Candidate Forums This Week

With primary election Tues., Aug. 7, the Wenatchee Valley Chamber of Commerce is hosting two candidate forums this week, both at Pybus Market at 7:30 a.m.

Candidates for Chelan County commissioner – Bob Bugert, Lee Duncan, Zachary Miller, Robert Moelder and Shon Smith – will be at Pybus this Wednesday, July 18 at 7:30 a.m.

The forum for 12th District State Representative candidates is at 7:30 a.m. Thursday, July 19. The candidates include Dr. Ann Diamond, Keith Goehner, JD Greening and C. Keiki Stacy Weigle are running for District 12 state representative, Position 1. Alan Fahnestock, Valerie Sarratt and Rep. Mike Steele are running for District 12 state representative, Position 2.

The primary is Aug. 7 and the general election is Nov. 6.