Another Climber Rescued From Mt. Stuart, Hiker Drowns In Tuck Lake

A climber was rescued from the southwest face of Mount Stuart yesterday. 34-year-old Michael Getlin of Lake Oswego, Oregon was injured when a loose rock fell on his foot, severely fracturing it.

Just before 9 a.m., Getlin’s wife called 911, saying they were attempting to climb Mount Stuart via the “Alpine Ridge Route” when a large rock came loose and landed on her husband’s foot and he was unable to walk.

Due to the severity of the injury and the location on the mountain, a hoist capable helicopter was requested through Washington State Emergency Management. A rescue helicopter from Naval Air Station Whidbey Island responded to the scene, said Chelan County Sheriff Brian Burnett.

Burnett said the crew successfully hoisted both subjects off the mountain at noon yesterday and the victim was transported to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle.

An Idaho man drowned in a lake in the Alpine Lakes Wilderness area on Sunday, according to the Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office.

37-year-old Michael Mitchell from Post Falls, Idaho had day-hiked into Tuck Lake with his brother and another friend. Mitchell attempted to swim to a small island in the lake when he began to struggle and went under water. His brother and friend attempted to rescue him without success.

A helicopter from the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office assisted in locating Michael 60 feet off the shoreline in 15 feet of water. Burnett said cold-water swimming can be dangerous and lead to shock and breathing difficulties.