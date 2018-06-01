Wenatchee Police Captain Says Upcoming Youth Academy Benefits Community, Recruits New Officers

The Wenatchee Police Department is hosting its first-ever Youth Academy this summer. The youth academy is a 12-day summer program created for school district students, becoming sophomores – seniors, and it’s free.

It starts Monday, July 16 and runs Mondays-Thursdays for three weeks.

For more, Wenatchee Police Captain Edgar Reinfeld joins Dan Langager in the KOHO studios.

Applications are due Friday, June 8th. Go to wenatcheewa.gov to sign up.

And check out more of KOHO’s coverage on the Youth Academy here.