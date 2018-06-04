Wash. State Patrol Graduates Deployed To NCW Highways This Week

Washington State Patrol Trooper Brian Moore is the recruitment and public information officer for North Central Washington, the Patrols District 6. Moore talks about this week’s graduation of 40 cadets, eight of whom will be stationed in Okanogan, Grant and Kittitas Counties. It’s a good step, he said, in alleviating the Patrol’s trooper shortage.

Moore also talks Memorial Day weekend and fire season. It’s a $1,025 fine for tossing any lit tobacco from your car while fire danger is high.

Photo: Wash. State Patrol