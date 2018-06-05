‘The Time Was Right’ – Cashmere Mayor Jeff Gomes On His Resignation

Cashmere Mayor Jeff Gomes has resigned from office, effective yesterday. Gomes sent a letter to the Cashmere city council and staff on Friday, saying his last day is Monday, June 4.

The letter states that after 35 years of service to Cashmere – as a volunteer, fire chief, council member and mayor – it’s become necessary to direct all of his attention to his family and his health.

The city currently has vacancies in both the planning and public works departments.

The council’s mayor pro-tem Jim Fletcher will serve as mayor until the city council selects an interim mayor – within 90 days – to serve until the November 2019 election. Gomes’ term is up at the end of next year anyway, and it’s unlikely he would have run again. But with his resignation yesterday, Cashmere will have an interim mayor until voters select their next mayor in 2019.