Speeding Enforcement Patrols Out This Weekend Under Target Zero Campgain

This weekend, local law enforcement agencies will conduct speeding emphasis patrols across Chelan and Douglas Counties. Chelan County Sheriff Brian Burnett tells KOHO that means officers will be ticketing people who are exceeding posted speed limits.

Burnett said speeding is what they call a Priority Level One issue – meaning speeding is a serious problem in the state. Speeding contributes to nearly 40 percent of all traffic fatalities in Washington.

The extra patrols are funded through the Washington Traffic Safety Commission, as part of the Target Zero Campaign. Target Zero is Washington state’s goal of reaching zero traffic deaths and serious injuries by the year 2030.

Dan Langager also talked with the Chief of Special Operations Jason Reinfeld about the dangers of speeding, not only to drivers and passengers, but pedestrians as well.