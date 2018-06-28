Seattle Hiker Dies On Mt. Stuart, More Details Into Manson Hit And Run

More details are coming out into a fatal hit-and-run in Manson June 17 and into the death of a hiker on Mt. Stuart June 24.

32-year-old Varun Sadavarte of Seattle died Sunday after falling several hundred feet while heading down from the summit of Mt. Stuart. His body was airlifted out by a Navy helicopter, along with his climbing partner, who was uninjured.

Chelan County Coroner Wayne Harris ruled the death an accident. Harris said he’s met with Sadavarte’s brother on several occasions, helping him in trying to transport the body back to India where their parents reside.

KOHO’s Dan Langager sat down with Chelan County Sheriff Brian Burnett for more.