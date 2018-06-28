Seattle App-Developer Subsplash Starts Hiring For New Pybus Annex Office

The Port of Chelan County approved a lease with a Seattle-based technology development company, Subsplash, to lease the Port’s business incubator at the Pybus Public Market. Subsplash’s lease of the upstairs of the annex at Pybus – about 2,000 square feet – starts July 1 and expires at the end of 2019.

Subsplash Founder and CEO Tim Turner and Sales Manager Brian Beaumont join Dan Langager to talk about why they’re expanding to Wenatchee and how the Pybus incubator space became their location to do so.

Also Jenny Rojanasthien, Executive Director of GWATA, talks about the increasing trend of tech companies looking to move to North Central Washington.

Subsplash is hosting a meet & greet and hiring event at Pybus today from 4 to 6 p.m.