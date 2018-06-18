Police Make Arrest In Fatal Hit-And-Run In Manson

A fatal hit-and-run in Manson yesterday had police looking for a Chevy Malibu, but found the suspect later that day.

Around 3 a.m. Sunday a man was reported lying in the roadway in the 500 block of Manson Blvd. Aid crews arrived and determined the man was deceased. Deputies found vehicle debris on the roadway and it appeared the victim had been hit by a car. There were no witnesses to the collision and no vehicles were in the area.

The Chelan County Sheriff’s Office issued a notice asking for help in locating a 2004 to 2008 Chevrolet Malibu with an unknown color. The vehicle most likely has significant damage on the front left. Police searched state vehicle registration data and found a suspect.

After interviewing the alleged driver, they arrested 21-year-old Giovanni Reyes of Manson. He was later booked into the Chelan County Jail for Hit and Run Resulting in Death.

Although an arrest has been made, detectives are still investigating this incident. If you have any information, contact detectives at Rivercom dispatch at 663-9911. The name of the victim has yet to be released.