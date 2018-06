In this week’s KOHO Outdoor Report, Dan Langager talks with the Fishin’ Magician himself Dave Graybill. It’s National Fishing & Boating Week and Free Fishing Weekend in Washington state.

Graybill talks about kokanee in Lake Chelan and other spots he’s been hitting, free fishing this weekend on all Washington waters open for fishing, including a family event at Beehive Reservoir outside of Wenatchee. And summer salmon season starts July 1.