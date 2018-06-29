May Sets Record-Low Unemployment Rate At 4.9% In Chelan, Douglas Counties

The latest jobs report is out for Chelan-Douglas Counties, showing a 4.9% unemployment rate for the month of May, the lowest for that month in recorded history – 4.9 percent. That’s down from 5.2 percent in April and 5.3 percent in May of 2017.

Last month, 195 people got jobs and 426 people joined the labor force, said North Central Washington Labor Economist Don Meseck.

Construction and healthcare once again led the pack for job growth – about 300 and 400 respectively. Tourism, hotels and restaurants gained 200 jobs, as did local government. Manufacturing was down again and has been since Alcoa idled the Wenatchee Works smelter two-and-a-half years ago. State government lost about 100 jobs.

Meseck said agriculture remains the powerhouse of the local economy, accounting for about a quarter of all jobs. And ag wages have increased between two and three percent in the last decade.