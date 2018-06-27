Marmots, Mosquitoes Muddy Good Times At Chelan PUD Parks

The Chelan County PUD is asking visitors to Kirby Billingsley Hydro Park, Rocky Reach Hydro Park and Riverfront Park in Wenatchee to not feed marmots. The utility says the common rodents have wreaked havoc on flowers, caused damage to fish habitat and riverbank destabilization along the rocky banks of the Columbia and Chelan Rivers, said PUD Parks Manager Ryan Baker.

They also can carry diseases such as Sylvatic plague and Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever, spread by marmot fleas or ticks that can come into contact with domestic pets and humans. Marmot droppings can carry parasites as well.

Marmot populations are increasing rapidly, the PUD says, which means there’s more competition for food and habitat, and the greater likelihood of diseases and parasites. An agitated marmot will bite.

Washington State Parks & Recreation prohibits the feeding of wildlife in their parks as well.