Job Growth Continues Positive Trend Despite Slight Uptick In Local Unemployment Rate

The latest jobs report is out for Chelan-Douglas Counties, showing a 5.3% unemployment rate for the month of April. It’s the first time in over a year the rate increased slightly in the Wenatchee Metropolitan Statistical Area, but overall job grows is still on a positive trend.

All job sectors saw growth – especially construction, tourism and healthcare. Manufacturing was flat.

North Central Washington Labor Economist Don Meseck joins Dan Langager to break down the data from April 2018.

Check out the full report here: Wenatchee MSA LAS (Apr 18).