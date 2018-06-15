Gov. Inslee Tours Wenatchee, Quincy Talking Broadband Internet Access

Governor Jay Inslee toured Central Washington this week to talk about improving broadband technology in the state. He told KOHO he wants to promote the vision statement that the state needs to provide broadband access to all its citizens:

On Wednesday, the Governor traveled to Pomeroy and Pullman. Thursday he was in Chewelah, Quincy and Wenatchee. He said while the places were different, the issues and needs he heard were the same:

Inslee said he’ll use what he heard on the tour to work on proposals for the next legislative session, which starts in January.