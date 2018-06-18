Financial Wanderings with Brad Blackburn – North Korea, Trade War, Apple Tariffs
Brad Blackburn with Blackburn Financial in Cashmere joins Dan Langager in your Financial Wanderings to talk about the economic impacts of President Trump meeting with North Korean Dictator Kim Jong Un, the outlook for the economy overall, an ever-more-likely trade war with China, Mexico and other countries the Trump administration has placed tariffs on and how Mexico’s retaliatory tariffs on Washington apples could affect the local crop.