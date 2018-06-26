Entire Wenatchee Valley Invited To 4th Of July At Walla Walla Point Park

With Independence Day next Wednesday, organizers with the Wenatchee Valley Fourth Celebration are asking local residents to get involved. Whether it’s donating to the professional fireworks show or volunteering time at Walla Walla Point Park, Kelley Kennedy of Impact! Events says there are lots of ways to get involved. Kennedy and Shiloh Schauer, Executive Director of the Wenatchee Valley Chamber of Commerce, joined Dan Langager on the KOHO Morning Show.

Learn more and donate at WenatcheeValleyFourth.com.