Eastmont Students Involved In Two Early Morning Accidents Near Colockum

Eastmont High School students were involved in two separate early morning accidents yesterday after attending a senior campout south of Malaga. Marcus Bellissimo reports.

A Go Fund Me page has been set up for 18-year-old Eastmont High School class president Richmond Rodriguez.

Two East Wenatchee teenagers are at Central Washington Hospital after the truck they were riding in hit a tree off the Malaga-Alcoa Highway. The accident occurred around 6 a.m. yesterday when the full-size pickup was travelling northbound towards Wenatchee carrying six 18–20 year olds. Four of the occupants were in the cab of the pickup and two were in the bed. The vehicle left the roadway, drove down an embankment, and struck two orchard trees. The occupants in the bed of the pickup were thrown from the vehicle and sustained serious injuries. A 19-year-old East Wenatchee woman was transported by ambulance to the Central Washington Hospital emergency room with an arm injury. 18-year-old Eastmont High School senior Richmond Rodriguez was transported to the intensive care unit with serious injuries. The passengers in the cab had only minor injuries. The driver showed no signs of drug or alcohol impairment. It is believed this group was returning to the valley from a senior camp out in the Colockum area.

An 18-year-old Eastmont High School student from Wenatchee was airlifted to Central Washington Hospital yesterday morning after a motorcycle accident off Colockum Road south of Wenatchee. The man crashed a motorcycle off the roadway and had a serious head injury. A passerby performed CPR until emergency personnel arrived around 6:30 yesterday morning to the area technically in Kittitas County however access is much quicker from Chelan County. Due to the severity of the injuries and remote location, Lifeflight was requested and the patient, breathing on his own, was transported by helicopter to the emergency room and then intensive care unit at Central Washington Hospital. It is unknown if the motorcycle rider was with a group that camped out overnight in the area or if he arrived sometime in the morning.