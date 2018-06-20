Draft Statement Spells Out Icicle Creek Water Strategy, Seeks To Improve Streams, Availability

Projects and actions for the Icicle Creek Water Strategy are spelled out in a draft Programmatic Environmental Impact Statement prepared by the Washington Department of Ecology, Chelan County and the Icicle Work Group.

Ecology and the County are seeking comment on the EIS through July 30. Marcus Bellissimo reports.

A public hearing where comments will be accepted is next Wednesday, June 27, from 4-8 p.m. at the Leavenworth Festhalle.