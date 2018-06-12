Downtown Wenatchee Vacancies On Display In ‘Possibilities Tour’

The Wenatchee Downtown Association recently hosted a Possibilities Tour to show off vacant commercial and resident spaces in the downtown core.

Linda Haglund, the association’s director, told KOHO it’s a way to connect with property owners and find out what is available to lease or purchase in downtown – from the Metropolitan Building, to Pybus Market, to residential spaces upstairs.

Haglund also talks about this Saturday’s 3rd annual Ale Trail.