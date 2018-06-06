Douglas County Port, Chelan PUD Working On Long-Term Management Plan For Orondo River Park, Taking Public Comments

The Chelan County PUD will soon decide whether to take over ownership of Orondo River Park along the Columbia River. It’s long been owned by the Port of Douglas County and managed in partnership with the utility. PUD staff has been working on options for future operation of the park since last fall when Douglas County Port staff asked the District to take full ownership, along with operations and maintenance, for the 5-acre park just north of Orondo.

PUD Commissioner Garry Arseneault told KOHO since the Port received state grant funding several years ago to make improvements, it’s difficult for the PUD to take ownership. He said sharing annual maintenance and operation costs with the Port is about $50,000. But full ownership would put the price tag in the millions.

The Douglas County Port has said having the PUD take over operation is the Port’s preference. The PUD subsidizing operations is a second choice. The Port is strongly opposed to removing the day use responsibility from the federal license to operate Rocky Reach Dam.

The Port and PUD are asking for public comments on the future of Orondo River Park. You can email comments to OrondoRiverPark_future@ chelanpud.org or go to Chelanpud.org.