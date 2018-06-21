Douglas County Moving Forward With New Law & Justice Facility

Douglas County will soon have a new home for its sheriff’s office as well as several other county services.

The 18,000-square-foot facility is just north of the new evidence storage building, adjacent to the Public Services Building on 19th Street in East Wenatchee. Construction should be done next spring and cost about $8 million. Douglas County will finance the Law and Justice Facility project through existing revenue streams and cash reserves.

The county says the extensive repairs needed to the current facility on 2nd Street lead them to the decision to build new. The building on 2nd Street will be sold following completion of the new Facility.

It’s all part of a 3-phase plan, as Marcus Bellissimo reports.