Confluence Health Awards $30,000 In Scholarships To Local Graduates Entering Medical Profession

Confluence Health awarded $3,000 in healthcare scholarships to 10 graduating high school seniors across North Central Washington. The seniors awarded are planning to pursue full-time healthcare related degrees during this next academic year.

Sarah Appel just finished her second year at Washington State University, studying marketing and communications. Appel has an internship this summer in the marketing department at Confluence Health and joined Dan Langager on the KOHO Morning Show today to talk more about the scholarships.

Appel said these students are the future doctors, nurses, surgeons and other providers of Confluence Health, as well as other healthcare facilities. She said Confluence Health hopes to continue helping and inspiring these students while providing them opportunities to learn, grow and prosper.