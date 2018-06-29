City of Wenatchee Taking Public Comments On Voting Districts, Council To Vote Mid-July

The city of Wenatchee is now taking public comment on ideas to change the way its citizens elect city council members. A task force and the council is looking at several options for voting districts, including leaving the voting system the way it is.

But the city must also now adhere to the state’s Voting Rights Act, passed by the Legislature earlier this year. The legislation seeks to reform representation of minorities in local elections. It opens the possibility of court challenges to cities, counties and school districts to push them to switch from at-large to district elections in areas where large minority groups are present.

The city council is hosting a public hearing on the issue Thursday, July 12 at 5:15 p.m. at city hall. Wenatchee Mayor Frank Kuntz swings by the KOHO studios for more.

Photo: City of Wenatchee