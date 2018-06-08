City of Wenatchee Selling Bonds To Fund Major Sunnyslope Sewer Expansion

In order to fund a major sewer line extension into Sunnyslope and Chatham Hill, the city of Wenatchee will sell about $15 million dollars worth of bonds next week. The sale may also include refinancing previously sold revenue bonds at lower interest rates. The city says it plans to allow local residents to purchase some of the tax-exempt bonds.

The city’s new Public Works Director Rob Jammerman tells KOHO now is a great time to invest in utility infrastructure. Jammerman talks about long-term planning for sewer and streets and road construction projects this summer.