City of Leavenworth To Surplus Golf Course Land, Use Revenue To Expand Public Works Site

Leavenworth Mayor Cheri Farivar joins Dan Langager on the KOHO Morning Show to talk about city property near the golf course on Icicle Road that will be surplussed, split into three and then sold for development. Farivar said they’ll use the revenue from that sale to buy a plot next to the Public Works site.

Farivar also talks about a grant application to renovate the Garten Haus Senior Housing Apartment Complex and a sewer line expansion coming to County Shop Road for Icicle Brewing’s upcoming new facility.