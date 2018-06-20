Chelan County Commission Update – Kevin Overbay

Chelan County Commissioner Kevin Overbay joins Dan Langager on the KOHO Morning Show to talk about migrant farmworker housing in the county and the benefits to those families and the farmers they work for.

Overbay also talks transportation projects in the county, from Eagle Creek Road and Mission Ridge Road, to securing enough funding for the full replacement of the West Cashmere Bridge (aka Goodwin Road Bridge).

And Ohme Gardens needs a new director and interviews are underway now.