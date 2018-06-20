Cashmere Resident Treated For Rabid Bat Exposure After Third Local Bat Tested Positive

Two more bats tested positive for rabies in the area, according to the Chelan-Douglas Health District. These are the second and third rabid bats in the two-county area this year; the first found in late May.

One person in Chelan County is being treated for rabies after coming into contact with one of the bats.

Since May 1, at least seven bats found in Washington have tested positive for rabies, the highest number identified in the state in the month of May since 1998. But otherwise numbers are pretty on par.

Even though most encounters with bats are rare, if you or your pet do encounter a bat, it’s best to get checked for rabies. Marcus Bellissimo reports.

Photo: USGS.gov