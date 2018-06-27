Cashmere Museum & Pioneer Village Turns 59 Today

Native artifacts, a ghost town, a water wheel – sound familiar? The Cashmere Museum and Pioneer Village celebrate an anniversary today, as Marcus Bellissimo reports.

Today in 1959 the Chelan County Historical Society opens a museum in Cashmere to preserve and exhibit the Native American and pioneer artifacts of Willis Carey, one of the largest private collections in the United States. The city donated land, and volunteers constructed the initial building.

Over time, a pioneer village forms, consisting of 20 original structures exhibiting the objects and way of life of early Wenatchee Valley settlers. The building is later expanded and an Outdoor Riverwalk added. The complex is now called Cashmere Pioneer Village and Museum, one of the outstanding small museums of the Pacific Northwest.