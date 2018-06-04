Breaking News: Cashmere Mayor Jeff Gomes Resigns Effective Today

Breaking news exclusive here on KOHO 101 – Cashmere Mayor Jeff Gomes announced he is resigning from office effective today. Gomes sent a letter to the Cashmere city council and staff on Friday, saying his last day is today, Monday, June 4.

The letter states that after 35 years of service to Cashmere – as a volunteer, fire chief, council member and mayor – it’s become necessary to direct all of his attention to his family and his health.

Gomes states in the letter although it appears to be a difficult time for the city of Cashmere with staffing changes underway, he believes it’s more appropriate for the city council and next mayor to make those decisions, as well as develop the 2019 budget. The city currently has vacancies in both the planning and public works departments.

The council’s mayor pro-tem Jim Fletcher will serve as mayor until the city council selects an interim mayor to serve until the November 2019 election. Gomes’ term is up at the end of next year anyway, and it’s unlikely he would have run again. But with his resignation today, Cashmere will have an interim mayor until voters select their next mayor in 2019.

Stay tuned to KOHO 101 for more on the resignation of Jeff Gomes as Mayor of Cashmere.