Tonight is the Wenatchee AppleSox’s home-opener at Paul Thomas Senior Field. Over the weekend they started their season in Victoria, taking that series 2 games to 1.

The Sox’s new radio broadcaster Joel Norman joins Dan Langager in the KOHO studio to talk about the start of the season, ups and downs in their wins against Victoria, this week’s non-league games at home and more.

Photo: Applesox.com