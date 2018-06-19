Apple Loop Byway Not Selected For INFRA Grant, City Will Re-Apply This Fall

It was a long shot, but one local officials thought they could achieve. However $150 million in federal transportation funding will have to wait.

Earlier this month, Senator Maria Cantwell’s office informed the City of Wenatchee and other local cities and businesses involved that their INFRA grant request was not awarded. It would have funded major improvements to North Wenatchee Ave., US2/Easy St., Sunset Highway, the Pipeline Pedestrian Bridge and other critical points across the lower Wenatchee Valley.

Dan Langager takes a look at why it didn’t get through and what happens next.