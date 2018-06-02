2nd Annual Wenatchee Pride Fest Comes To Pybus, Downtown Tomorrow

In 2017, Wenatchee held its first ever Pride event, with roughly 150 people in attendance. This year’s festival has grown to multiple venues, including a big family-friendly bash at Pybus Public Market.

Katharine Grove, Communications Specialist with Columbia Valley Community Health, a primary sponsor, told KOHO the event is about connecting as a community of LGBTQ+ families and straight allies and come together as one to show that love trumps all.

Learn more at WenatcheePride.com.